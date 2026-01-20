How APC Chieftain Was Abducted By Kidnappers In Ondo

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers invaded the Igbokoda community in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, abducting a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Prince Emorioloye Owoloemi.

Owoloemi, who is the Director-General of the Asiwaju Media Team, was kidnapped around 9 a.m. on Thursday along the Okonga/Olodo Junction in Igbokoda.

According to a source, Owoloemi was reportedly forcefully whisked away from his office by armed individuals who arrived in two Hilux vehicles, and his whereabouts have remained unknown.

The source explained that all efforts to reach the APC chieftain from the area have been unsuccessful, adding that the kidnappers have failed to establish negotiations with the family of the victim.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the chairman of the local government, Hon. Maurice Oripenaye, described the abduction of Owoloemi as an act of criminality, carried out in broad daylight in a bustling commercial area, which is utterly condemnable and unacceptable.”

Oripenaye said the council received the report “with profound shock and grave concern” over the brazen abduction of Owoloemi.

According to him, the incident “represents a flagrant violation of public safety and an assault on the peace-loving people of Ilaje.”

“On behalf of the Ilaje Local Government, I strongly denounce this reprehensible act and extend our heartfelt solidarity to the family, friends, and associates of Prince Emorioloye Owoloemi during this distressing period. We also urge the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could heighten tension or hinder investigative efforts,” he said.