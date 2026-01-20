AFCON 2025 :Morocco Launches Legal Action Against Senegal

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation is set to launch legal proceedings following the contentious Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final on Sunday, where opponents Senegal staged a walk-off in protest against a penalty decision before ultimately securing victory.

Senegal secured the title with a 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco, thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time strike.

However, the triumph was overshadowed by a disputed late penalty decision, which prompted Senegal players to abandon the pitch in protest, leading to a temporary halt and angry scenes around match officials.

After a delay of over 15 minutes, the Senegal players returned to the pitch, and Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed the subsequent penalty as his ‘Panenka’ attempt was easily saved by ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to take the game to extra time. Gueye’s goal sealed victory for Senegal.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) confirmed its intention to pursue legal action with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA.





A statement from the RMFF declared: “The Royal Moroccan Football Federation announces that it will pursue legal action with the Confederation of African Football and FIFA to rule on the walk-off of the Senegalese national team from the field during the final against the Moroccan national team, as well as on the events surrounding this decision, following the referee’s awarding of a penalty that was deemed correct by all experts.”

The federation added that “this situation had a significant impact on the normal course of the match and on the players’ performance.”

Fifa President Gianni Infantino and CAF both criticised the behaviour of Senegal’s players and coaching staff, asserting that violence and walk-offs have no place in the sport.

Mr Infantino stated: “We also witnessed unacceptable scenes on the field and in the stands - we strongly condemn the behaviour of some ‘supporters’ as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members.”