They Stripped My Wife Naked At Gun Point...Bobi Wine

A post by Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine

Here is a picture of my wife shared by Museveni’s son and head of our nation's military, Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

When soldiers on his orders raided our home, they made her to sit down, put her on gunpoint to reveal her phone passwords and my whereabouts, assaulted her, and eventually tore her nightdress shirt while filming. It was only after her blood pressure rose, and she became unconscious that these thugs left her, before she was rushed to hospital.

Like she narrated, these criminals were filming everything and definitely sending them to their deranged boss!

Barbie is strong and appreciates all of you who have reached out with messages of strength and solidarity, as she tries to recover from the trauma.

Indeed, when she swore for better for worse, she never imagined these thugs placing their filthy hands on her. But it happened, and she took it with grace. She courageously confronted the criminals and refused to surrender despite the violence.

Meanwhile, our home remains occupied by the military as they try to hunt me down.

No one is allowed to access my home, not even family members trying to deliver basic needs like food.

In all this, we remain encouraged by our undying faith that UGANDA WILL BE FREE. Museveni and his son will one day pay for all the crimes committed against the people of Uganda.

#FreeUgandaNow