Edo State Governor Suprised Three Dedicated Staff With Car Gifts

Edo State has surprised three of his dedicated staff with car gift

"Today, I decided to surprise some of our hardworking Government House staff and trust me, luck met preparation. I noticed how they come early, close late and never cut corners, so I pretended to delay just to see who would run away early. Thankfully, nobody missed their blessing.



I rewarded three outstanding staff with brand new SUVs because hard work must be seen and appreciated.

When you serve Edo State with discipline, commitment and integrity, someone is watching. Yes, even the Governor.

This is my little way of saying thank you and encouraging everyone to keep giving their best. We are here to serve Edo people and excellence will always be rewarded."


A New Edo Has Risen

#PracticalGovernance

#ANewEdoHasRisen

#SHINEagenda

