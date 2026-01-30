Achievers University Expels 15 Female Students Over Sex Video

The Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, has disclosed that at least 15 female students have been expelled for engaging in acts of indiscipline.

The affected students were reportedly involved in making sex videos, an offence that contravenes the rules and regulations of the institution.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Bode Ayorinde, disclosed this at the university’s matriculation ceremony on Friday, where a total of 936 students took the matriculation oath.

He urged students to avoid behaviour that could lead to the loss of their studentship, emphasising that the university has zero tolerance for indiscipline.

He said, “You put your phone before you and you’re dancing naked and they put Achievers University, I will dismiss you. Use social media for positive things.

“One of them, who would have graduated, was caught threatening that if Boko Haram came to Achievers University, he would deal with them, essentially inviting Boko Haram. We refunded his N2.3 million and dismissed him.

“Use the money you’re paying here wisely, not to make sex videos or take drugs. We have dismissed more than 15 female students for sex video offences.

“If you want to be a graduate and rule the world, you won’t engage in such acts. Women are not meant for entertainment; they can rule the world. We also frown at bullying. You are all equal before us. It cannot happen here. If you’re caught, you are gone.”

Ayorinde recalled that in 2025, the university dismissed 17 students for fraudulent acts to obtain examination clearance without paying school fees.

He also narrated how three students were expelled for dealing in hard drugs, urging students not to suffer in silence but to report anyone involved in drug abuse.

He blamed some parents and guardians for indulging their children in wrongdoing, advising them to remind their wards to take their studies seriously.

According to him, students are prohibited from fighting or drinking alcohol, as such acts attract expulsion.

He added that any staff or student found sexually molesting anyone would also be sanctioned.

In his remarks, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Amos Aremu, said the university places a premium on quality assurance, discipline, and academic integrity.

Advising the matriculating students, he said their admission was not just a ticket to higher education but “an invitation to embark on a journey of self-discovery, intellectual growth, and societal impact.”

He added that students would face rigorous lectures, demanding lifelines, sleepless nights of study, examination pressures, and the need to balance intellectual pursuits with personal development.

“These challenges are not meant to deter you but to refine you, build resilience, develop critical thinking, foster a lifelong love for learning, and awaken the leader in you,” Aremu said.

He further urged, “University life is a tapestry woven with threads of excitement, discovery, and inevitable challenges. These are not punishments; they are preparations. Embrace them, and you will emerge stronger and ready to make an impact.”



