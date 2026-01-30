EFCC Arraigns Man For Alleged N150m Fraud

The Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, January 26, 2026 arraigned one Ndubuisi Iheukwumere John before Justice Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Asaba, Delta State for fraud.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge, bordering on advance fee fraud and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N150 million.

Count one of the charge reads: “That you Ndubisi Iheukwumere John (m), Emmanuel Emifoniye (m) (at large) and Salt Adaeze Udoka (f) (at large) sometime in November 2024 in Asaba, Delta State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire between yourselves to commit an offence to wit: obtaining by false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

Count two reads: “That you Ndubisi Iheukwumere John (m) and Salt Adaeze Udoka (f) (at large) sometime between 1st December to 7th December 2024 in Asaba, Delta State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, by false pretence and with intent to defraud did obtain the total sum of N150,000,000.00 (one hundred and fifty million naira) from John Abike Ifejiofor under the false pretence that same was purchase price for a parcel of land located at Ewulu Community of Delta State and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

He pleaded “not guilty,” prompting the prosecution counsel, Francis Jirbo to pray the court for a trial date and to remand him in a correctional centre, while the defence counsel pleaded with the court to grant the defendant bail, stating that the alleged offences were bailable.

Justice Adetutu granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties the judge held, should possess a landed property with title documents which is to be verified by the court registrar in conjunction with EFCC operatives. In addition, the defendant is to submit a certified statement of his bank account to the court.

The case was adjourned till March 16, 2026 for commencement of trial.