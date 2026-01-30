Police Arrest Bayelsa Pastor Who Contracted Killer To Assassinate Rival Pastor

byCKN NEWS -
0


Police in Bayelsa State have arrested Pastor Elijah Oro, a 59-year-old clergyman from Delta State, for allegedly hiring a cult member to assassinate a rival prophet.

According to the Bayelsa State Police Command, Oro reportedly engaged 21-year-old Samuel Daniel, a member of the Greenlanders confraternity, to carry out the attack.

The alleged plot is said to have arisen from a dispute over church membership and property.

In a statement, DSP Musa Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrests.

“On January 28, 2026, at about 10:35 a.m., operatives acting on credible intelligence arrested Samuel Daniel at the premises of the intended victim

He confessed to being a Greenlanders member and that he was allegedly hired by Pastor Oro to assassinate the prophet,” the statement read.

The police have assured the public of their commitment to protecting lives and property while investigations continue to determine the full motive behind the alleged plot

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال