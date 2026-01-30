Police Arrest Bayelsa Pastor Who Contracted Killer To Assassinate Rival Pastor

Police in Bayelsa State have arrested Pastor Elijah Oro, a 59-year-old clergyman from Delta State, for allegedly hiring a cult member to assassinate a rival prophet.

According to the Bayelsa State Police Command, Oro reportedly engaged 21-year-old Samuel Daniel, a member of the Greenlanders confraternity, to carry out the attack.

The alleged plot is said to have arisen from a dispute over church membership and property.

In a statement, DSP Musa Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrests.

“On January 28, 2026, at about 10:35 a.m., operatives acting on credible intelligence arrested Samuel Daniel at the premises of the intended victim

He confessed to being a Greenlanders member and that he was allegedly hired by Pastor Oro to assassinate the prophet,” the statement read.

The police have assured the public of their commitment to protecting lives and property while investigations continue to determine the full motive behind the alleged plot