EFCC Arraigns Serial Fraudster, Titilayo Eboh, Two Others For Alleged N247.5m Fraud In Lagos

The EFCC, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, on Friday, January 30, 2026, arraigned an alleged serial fraudster, Titilayo Funmilayo Eboh, for an alleged N247, 500,000 (Two Hundred and Forty-seven Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira) fraud before Justice Ramon Oshodi of the State High Court sitting in Ikeja Lagos. Eboh, alongside Uchenna Ejindu and Salami Eneojo Stephen, was arraigned on an amended four-count charge bordering on obtaining under false pretence, conspiracy, money laundering and stealing.