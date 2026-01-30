Two Surgeons Banned After Billionaire Laniado Dies During Penis Enlargement

Two Paris surgeons have been banned from practicing medicine after Belgian-Israeli diamond dealer Ehud Arye Laniado d+ed of a heart att@ck during a p+nis enlargement procedure at Saint-Honore-Ponthieu clinic.

Guy H, the lead surgeon, regularly treated Laniado multiple times a year in high-cost, out-of-hours cosmetic sessions. Another surgeon covering for him that night was also implicated.

A Paris court suspended Guy H’s licence and handed him a 15-month prison sentence, while the second surgeon received a 12-month suspended sentence. They were fined €50,000 (£43,323) and €20,000 (£17,329) respectively.

Investigators ruled out the injection as the cause of d+ath, but questioned delays in seeking emergency help. Laniado reportedly insisted on the procedure despite abdominal pain and pre-existing ulcers. CPR was attempted but unsuccessful.

Sources note that while shocking, such incidents are not unusual in elite cosmetic surgery circles, where wealthy clients’ demands often push ethical boundaries.

