Why We Denied Pastor Yinka Yusuf Use Of Venue For Crusade..Akwa Ibom Govt

The Akwa Ibom State Government has officially cleared the air on its decision to deny Pastor Yinka Yusuf the use of Ibom Hall Grounds for a proposed crusade, citing "vitriolic outbursts" and "hate speech" against the people of the state.

In a press statement issued Friday by the Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, the government clarified that the rejection by the Akwa Ibom Property and Investment Company Limited (APICO) was not due to security threats, but a response to a viral video where the cleric allegedly insulted the collective dignity of Akwa Ibom’s 7.9 million citizens.

The government described Yusuf’s comments as "crude stereotyping" and "inflammatory," noting that such utterances are inconsistent with Christian virtues of love and humility.

"Hate speech is not evangelism, and insults are not a substitute for doctrine," the statement read. "We do not expect any Akwa Ibomite to be a member of a ministry built on contempt for their identity."

The state highlighted that while globally respected leaders like Pastor W.F. Kumuyi are currently holding crusades in Uyo after following due process and visiting Governor Umo Eno, Pastor Yusuf allegedly bypassed all protocols. He reportedly failed to engage the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) or provide proof for his claim of 5,000 international participants.

The statement further reminded the public of the state’s rich intellectual and spiritual history, citing icons like Sir Udo Udoma and Cardinal Dominic Ekanem, stressing that Akwa Ibom has always been a beacon of enlightenment.

The State Government has referred the "defamatory video" to the Attorney-General for review. While Yusuf has moved his crusade elsewhere, the government is demanding an unreserved apology, warning that failure to do so may lead to legal redress.