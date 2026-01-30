2027 : There Are Lots Of Grumblings Against Tinubu In The North..Ali Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, has warned of growing dissatisfaction in the North, saying failure to address the “grumbling” could have electoral consequences.

Ndume sounded the warning on Wednesday during an interview on ARISE Television’s Prime Time, where he also criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inner circle, alleging that the President is being poorly served by advisers who lack political understanding and grassroots connection.

“Anybody that tells you that the North is not grumbling now is not telling the truth,” Ndume said.

“It will be loud in their votes if nothing is done about it. The good thing about it is that the President can turn things around.”

He said northern elders had made efforts to engage the President, adding that he was involved in meetings between Tinubu and leaders from the region.

“In the North, northern elders have been reaching out. I was part of the first and the last meetings with Mr President when northern elders went to him,” he said.

“He was prepared. He brought all the critical appointees from the North, and we had a wonderful session.”

According to Ndume, despite assurances from the President, the engagement process stalled shortly afterwards.

“He promised that it would continue, but it never happened,” he said.

While absolving Tinubu of direct blame, the lawmaker argued that the President’s challenges stem largely from the calibre of people around him, contrasting the current situation with Tinubu’s time as governor of Lagos State.

“The President had good people around him when he was governor of Lagos; that was why he succeeded,” Ndume said. “Most of the good people are not there now. They have been sidelined.”

Ndume further criticised some presidential aides for what he described as elitist isolation and a lack of national outlook.

“He just picked people that don’t know anybody,” he said. “They only know Ikoyi and Victoria Island. And from there, they fly to London or America, where their families are living.

“Instead of bringing in his team that would look him in the face and tell him the truth, he decided to surround himself with people who don’t know politics.