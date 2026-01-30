61-year-old Nigerian Kayode Ogunba, Arrested For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Patients In US

On January 20, 2026, Kayode Agbolade Ogunba, a 61-year-old certified nursing assistant from Los Angeles, was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of vulnerable adult patients at a care home on South Patterson Avenue in Goleta, California.

The investigation began on November 3, 2025, after two patients reported being assaulted by Ogunba while he worked there. Detectives uncovered similar prior allegations against him in the Los Angeles area. He faces charges including:

- sexual penetration

- lewd or lascivious acts by a caretaker against a dependent person involving force

- elder abuse

- misdemeanor sexual battery of a dependent adult

Ogunba was booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail with bail set at $100,000. Authorities believe he may have worked as a nursing assistant in other states (including Washington and Texas) over the past seven years and could have additional victims. He may also go by the name "Kay."

Investigators encourage anyone with information or who believes they were victimized to contact Detective F. Arnoldi at (805) 681-4150.