Couple Arrested In Lagos For Their Fake Kidnap , Found With N10m Cash Raised By Friends , Families For Their " Release "

A Lagos-based couple, identified simply as Fred and Goodness, have been arrested for allegedly staging their own kidnap and extorting N10m in ransom from their families and friends.

It was learnt that the couple faked the abduction on January 7 to solicit funds for the husband, who intended to return to the United States due to a lack of financial support.

A police source who spoke on Thursday said the suspects contacted relatives on both sides of the family and claimed they had been kidnapped while demanding ransom.

The source added that the families raised N10m within three days, believing the money was meant to secure their release.

“The couple faked their kidnapping, thereby calling on friends and families for contributions towards the ransom payment. And what happened was, according to them, the husband wanted to travel back to the US, and he needed some money, but their sponsors were not forthcoming, so they planned it together that maybe by the time they do that, they’ll be able to raise some money.”

Speaking on their arrest, another police source in the command said the couple arranged a location at a school in Cappa in the Mushin area of Lagos, where the ransom was to be delivered.

“Operatives monitoring the area noticed the woman entering the premises alone, while the man arrived separately moments later.

However, suspicion was raised when both suspects later emerged together carrying a bag.

“The operatives stopped them, searched the bag, and discovered the ransom money, prompting their immediate arrest. The wife said she was the one who encouraged the husband to make them plot the kidnap.”

The suspects were subsequently handed over to the police, where investigations confirmed that the incident was a case of self-kidnap.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Addebisi, confirmed the incident.

She said, “The couple will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.”

The incident added to the growing number of self-orchestrated abduction cases uncovered by law enforcement.