Soldiers Demand End To " Repentant Terrorist " Integration, Link Deadly Attacks To Leaks

Nigerian soldiers battling Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East have renewed calls on military authorities and all levels of government to halt the integration of so-called repentant terrorists into the security services, alleging that the policy has caused insider leaks and deadly attacks.

A military source who spoke to SaharaReporters said frontline troops have begun a fresh appeal to their superiors, warning that the continued absorption of former insurgents is compromising operations.

According to the source, “in our camps now, we (soldiers) don’t trust these former Boko Haram members”.

“In fact, we have started distancing ourselves from them. They have their different places they sleep,” the source said.

The source continued: “We discovered recently that our operation and movements are being leaked to Boko Haram fighters and nobody would do that if not those ‘repentant’ terrorists.

“They are the ones selling us out now. This is why soldiers are appealing to the top commanders to stop forcing us to work with these people. We don’t trust them.”

The soldier further alleged that recent attacks on troops were linked to leaked operational details, adding that “most of the recent attacks, like a recent report published by SaharaReporters, were due to the leaked information of our strategy by these ‘repentant’ terrorists to Boko Haram.”

Last week, SaharaReporters reported that no fewer than nine Nigerian soldiers were confirmed killed following an explosion involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near Gubio in Borno State.

A top military source provided details of the incident to SaharaReporters during an exclusive interview.

The military source confirmed that investigation revealed that the explosives were planted by Boko Haram.

The source explained that the soldiers were travelling from Maiduguri town when the deadly incident occurred.

According to the source, “while coming from Maiduguri town on Saturday, they stopped at 1 camp on the road in order for them to continue their journey on Sunday.”

In October 2025, some soldiers in northeastern Nigeria accused the government-backed ‘repentant’ insurgents of leaking critical military strategies, positions, and weapon details to their former commanders.

The soldiers, who are currently serving in multiple bases across the Northeast, described the policy of integrating ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members into military operations as a “deadly mistake that continues to cost lives.”

One of the personnel told SaharaReporters that the so-called repentant fighters routinely briefed terrorist leaders about Nigerian Army movements and plans before major attacks.

“Before Boko Haram attack any military camp in the Northeast, they already know how we operate. These ‘repentant’ fighters tell them everything,” the soldier said during an interview in 2025.

“They expose how many men we deploy at the gate or entrance, the kind of weapons we carry, even the daily routine in the camp.”

He added that the leaks had made many soldiers extremely vulnerable.

“They tell Boko Haram that every evening between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm, all soldiers must return to camp for what we call ‘stand 2’; the period when we observe enemy movements. They also tell them where our armoury is located and where we keep rifles, GMPGs, RPGs, PKTs, hand grenades, and bombs,” the source said.

According to the soldier, the sabotage also extends to logistics and supplies.

“They even tell them where our food store is so that when Boko Haram attacks, they can cart away our food to starve us. Because we load food monthly, they know the exact time supplies arrive,” the source said.

The source said that without insider information from these ‘repentant’ elements, most Boko Haram attacks would not have succeeded.

“If the terrorists fail to get this information, they might not succeed or even come back alive. But once they know our strength and routine, they strike with precision,” the source said.

This revelation comes amid growing tension within the Nigerian Army over what soldiers describe as a “dangerous alliance” between troops and ex-insurgents disguised as repentant fighters.

