Generator Fumes Kill Family Of Six In Rivers





Six members of a family have been found dead in their residence at Ogale Eleme community in Eleme Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

The bodies were discovered on Sunday after police operatives forced open the door of the apartment at about 3pm.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said preliminary investigations indicated possible generator fume poisoning.

She said the generator was allegedly left running in the parlour while the victims went to sleep.

According to her, investigations have commenced to fully ascertain the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Iringe-Koko explained that the incident was reported by a family member.

“One Godwin Ogosu of Ogale Eleme reported through a distress call that his elder brother, his wife, and their children, who slept the previous night, had not woken up, with the doors still locked.

“Operatives of the Command mobilised to the scene and forced open the door, where they discovered the lifeless bodies of the occupants,” she said.

The deceased were identified as Theophilus Obele (49), Eunice Obele (35), Saka Obele (18), Peace Obele (14), Nyimenka Obele (7), and Abel Nwaka (25).

“Preliminary investigation suggests possible generator fume poisoning as the cause of death, as the generator was reportedly left on in the parlour,” the police spokesperson said.

She disclosed that the bodies have been deposited at Last Home Mortuary, Ebubu Eleme, for autopsy, while photographic evidence has been documented.



