100,000 US Visas Revoked Since Donald Trump’s Second Term





The US state department says it has revoked over 100,000 visas since President Donald Trump returned to the White House last January for a second term.

In November 2025, the state department said 80,000 visas had been revoked since January.

The majority of the revocations involved business and tourist travellers who overstayed their visas.

In an X post on Monday, the state department said 8,000 of the revoked visas were held by students, while 2,500 specialised workers also lost their legal status.

A department spokesperson added that most of the students and workers whose visas were revoked had criminal encounters with law enforcement.

Nearly 500 students lost visas for drug possession and distribution, while hundreds of foreign workers lost visas because they were believed to be abusing children, according to a department spokesperson.

Half of the revocations for specialised workers were based on drunken driving arrests.

Last August, the Trump administration announced it was reviewing all 55 million foreigners who have valid US visas.

“We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe,” the state department wrote in the X post.

When Trump began his second term, he declared a national emergency at the southern border in his inaugural address and promised to tackle “illegal” immigration.

The US has since tightened its visa requirements, announcing changes in its visa policies and implementing travel restrictions on multiple countries, including Nigeria.







