We Won’t Recognise Elections Conducted By Amupitan .. Shariah council





The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) on Wednesday called for the immediate removal and prosecution of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, declaring that no election conducted under a cloud of compromised integrity can be credible.





This is even as the Islamic organisation rejected any government policies, including the controversial tax reform, capable of imposing unjust hardship on ordinary Nigerians.





These were contained in the welcome address delivered by the President of the Council, Dr Bashir Aliyu Umar, at the opening ceremony of the SCSN





2026 annual pre-Ramadan lecture and general assembly, with the theme, “Nigeria’s future: Faith, justice and leadership”, holding in Abuja, with Islamic scholars and delegates from across the country in attendance.





According to him, the call for Amupitan’s removal was imperative in view of the legal brief he wrote in which he established the existence of a Christian genocide, an allegation the Federal Government had since categorically dismissed.





Dr Umar said the INEC boss’s position on the alleged Christian genocide had put him (Amupitan) in direct conflict with what was Nigeria’s position.





“We demand the immediate removal and prosecution of the INEC chairman and declare that no election conducted under a cloud of compromised integrity can be recognised as credible,” Umar said.





He added that Amupitan’s position is an act that is not only unacceptable but also clearly shows that he is religiously biased.





While asserting that Nigeria needs someone whose integrity is uncompromised, Umar said Amupitan should either resign or be removed as the umpire to supervise electing democratic government in the country should be someone who is clearly unbiased.





“We need someone whose integrity is not compromised. Because of the compromise of his integrity, we feel that the honourable thing for him to do is to resign and if not, the government should actually dismiss him or at least retire him compulsorily from the service because his integrity is clearly compromised as far as we are concerned.”





Umar said the SCSN firmly opposed any tax reform that imposed unjust hardship on ordinary Nigerians. He declared that all government’s fiscal policies must not only be equitable and humane but also socially responsible.





He also decried the kid gloves with which an alleged criminal and major unconstitutional act by some agents of the executive arm of government who substantially altered the tax reform bills passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.





He, therefore, called on the National Assembly to conduct a public hearing on the allegation of alterations in the tax laws and other laws passed since the inception of this 10th Assembly.





According to him, “It is our considered view that the National Assembly should conduct a public hearing and more importantly, undertake a comprehensive forensic review of all laws passed since the commencement of this 10th Assembly.”





He further said the SCSN condemned any acts of terrorism, adding that the Nigerian government had to fulfil its constitutional responsibility to Nigerians by protecting their lives and ensuring peace in the land.





“The Council unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and demands that the government fulfil its constitutional duty to protect every Nigerian’s life through both security action and peaceful reconciliation, including the aggrieved victims.





“The Council categorically rejects the premeditated false and inflammatory propaganda of a Christian genocide narrative and warns that dishonest public discourse fuels division, mistrust, and national instability.”





The Council, according to him, strongly opposed foreign interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs, the establishment of any foreign military base.





He added that the SCSN equally affirms that the religious freedom of the Nigerian Muslim Ummah is constitutionally guaranteed and non-negotiable.





Also speaking at the ceremony, the Madakin Zazzau, Mallam Muhammadu Munir Ja’afaru, said the Shari’ah Council had served as a credible, principled and courageous voice of the Nigerian Muslim Ummah since its establishment.





He also said that the Council had consistently demonstrated concern not only for religious matters but also for the broader wellbeing, unity and Nigeria’s development.





“The Council has distinguished itself through strategic engagements, providing guidance rooted in the Qur’an and Sunnah, defending constitutional rights, promoting peaceful coexistence, advocating justice, and constructively engaging government and society on critical national issues,”he said.