My ex Husband Used Security Personnel To Kick Me Out After I Caught Him With A Pregnant Lady .. Actress Osas

Actress Osas Ighodaro has opened up about a painful experience from her past, revisiting a moment of betrayal that left her deeply heartbroken.

According to Osas, she decided to surprise her partner by driving to his house unannounced. She said she knocked on the door and waited for about five minutes before he responded.

Rather than being happy to see her, he asked, “why didn’t you say you were coming?” a reaction that immediately unsettled her.

She explained that when she tried to go into his room, she discovered the door was locked. He initially claimed he had a friend inside, but after she pressed further, he admitted, “it’s not a guy it’s a girl.” He then asked her to sit down, saying they needed to talk.

The situation escalated when he reportedly called security and had her escorted out of the house. Although she drove away, Osas said she later returned to confront him, questioning how he could treat her that way after they had been together for three to four years.

She added that the encounter took an even more painful turn when he told her he had involved the police because he did not want her to “go to jail for fighting a pregnant woman,” a statement that confirmed her fears and marked the end of the relationship.