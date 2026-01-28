Anti-graft War: EFCC, NCS In Enhanced Collaboration In Lagos

The acting Zonal Director of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Adebayo Adeniyi, has sought enhanced collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, as a way of tackling the menace of economic and financial crimes.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to office of the Zonal Coordinator of the Nigeria Customs Service, Zone A, Assistant Comptroller-General Mohammed Babandede, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, Adeniyi stated that the NIS had been a very critical agency in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

He stated that a sustained collaboration between both agencies was critical to dismantling criminal networks militating against the growth of the nation’s economy.

According to him, “The EFCC places high value on strategic partnerships with sister agencies such as the Nigeria Customs Service. Through intelligence sharing and joint operations, we can more effectively tackle economic and financial crimes and safeguard Nigeria’s economic interests.

“We want you to continue supporting us in the best way you can via data analysis, information sharing and watch-listing of suspects. “

Responding, Babandede commended the EFCC for its continuous efforts to rid the country of economic and financial crimes.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the NCS to supporting the EFCC’s mandate, saying that “The Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to working closely with the EFCC to curb smuggling, revenue leakages, and other forms of economic sabotage. Our collaboration is essential to achieving a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.”