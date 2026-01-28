AGN Unveils Nollywood City In Enugu To Honour Late Actor Junior Pope

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has inaugurated the Junior Pope Nollywood City in Enugu, a project aimed at immortalising the late actor and celebrating his contributions to the industry.

According to NAN, the project, which includes 150 plots of land, was unveiled during a ceremony on Tuesday.

Emeka Rollas, the guild’s national president, said the project is both a tribute to the late actor and a landmark step for the guild.

Rollas said Pope’s legacy continues to inspire initiatives aimed at building structures that will endure for future generations.