AGN Unveils Nollywood City In Enugu To Honour Late Actor Junior Pope

byCKN NEWS -
0



The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has inaugurated the Junior Pope Nollywood City in Enugu, a project aimed at immortalising the late actor and celebrating his contributions to the industry.

According to NAN, the project, which includes 150 plots of land, was unveiled during a ceremony on Tuesday.

Emeka Rollas, the guild’s national president, said the project is both a tribute to the late actor and a landmark step for the guild.

Rollas said Pope’s legacy continues to inspire initiatives aimed at building structures that will endure for future generations.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال