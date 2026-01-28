Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie Remanded In Prison For Cyberstalking Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has reportedly been remanded in Suleja Correctional Facility following her ongoing legal battle linked to Mercy Johnson.

According to sources, the case between both actresses has spanned over two years. Angela was said to have previously been granted bail but allegedly failed to appear in court on multiple occasions.

Sources also claim that the close associate who stood as surety for her during her previous bail could not be located despite several efforts to reach them.

This lead to the court direction to the police to produce her, after which officers tracked down to Lagos and arrested her.

She has now reportedly been remanded in Suleja prison pending further investigation and court proceedings.

