Vigilantee Group Arrests Three Suspected Cultists From Ignatius Ajuru University PH

byCKN NEWS -
0


The Rumuorlumeni OSPAC has arrested three suspected cultists around Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) in Port Harcourt.

The suspects were reportedly shooting randomly in the area when OSPAC operatives moved in. 

On sighting the operatives, they ran into the creeks but were later caught by the Rumuorlumeni OSPAC team led by Comrade Kenneth Orlumeni.

Two guns were recovered from the suspects. 

They have been handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.

The arrested suspects were identified as:

Friday Wanyanwu, a 200-level student of Software Engineering

Woko Chibuike, a 300-level student of Computer Engineering

Clinton Smart, a 200-level student of R.C.S.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال