Vigilantee Group Arrests Three Suspected Cultists From Ignatius Ajuru University PH

The Rumuorlumeni OSPAC has arrested three suspected cultists around Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) in Port Harcourt.

The suspects were reportedly shooting randomly in the area when OSPAC operatives moved in.

On sighting the operatives, they ran into the creeks but were later caught by the Rumuorlumeni OSPAC team led by Comrade Kenneth Orlumeni.

Two guns were recovered from the suspects.

They have been handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.

The arrested suspects were identified as:

Friday Wanyanwu, a 200-level student of Software Engineering

Woko Chibuike, a 300-level student of Computer Engineering

Clinton Smart, a 200-level student of R.C.S.