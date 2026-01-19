Senegal Wins 2nd AFCON In Morocco

Senegal’s national team staged a dramatic on-field boycott to protest a controversial late penalty awarded to Morocco, only to return moments later to witness their opponents squander the golden opportunity.

In an unprecedented and chaotic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday evening, the Senegalese players, having initially refused to continue after the contentious 90th-minute call, watched as Brahim Diaz stepped up only to lose the penalty, leaving the scoreline level and sending the match to extra time.

Moments later, P. Gueye scored to give Senegal the lead in the extra time.

