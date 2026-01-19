Nigerian Army Denies Rumours Of Planned Mutiny By Soldiers

PRESS STATEMENT BY NIGERIAN ARMY

THREATS OF MUTINY A FALSE ALARM - NIGERIAN ARMY COMMITTED TO TROOP WELFARE, DISCIPLINE

The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to an online publication alleging that soldiers are threatening mutiny over salaries and allowances. We view the report published by Sahara Reporters as false, misleading and deliberately sensational, designed to undermine public confidence and national security.

At no time has there been any threat of mutiny within the Nigerian Army. Mutiny is a grave offence under military law and alien to the ethos, discipline and professionalism of Nigerian Army personnel, who remain loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The report relied solemnly on anonymous, unverifiable claims circulated through non-official channels. Such narratives do not represent the views, conduct or disposition of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, who are trained to channel grievances through established military procedures rather than public platforms.

For avoidance of doubt, it is important to clarify that promotion increments are only one component of military remuneration and should not be misrepresented as total earnings. Military pay comprises consolidated salaries, rank-based allowances, operational allowances, field and hardship allowances and other entitlements that vary by deployment, qualification and responsibilities.

The Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and relevant government authorities, continues to implement structured welfare reforms, including periodic salary reviews, enhanced operational allowances, improved accommodation, medical care, and insurance packages for troops and their families. Issues relating to allowances are continuously reviewed within approved government frameworks.

The Chief of Army Staff on assumption of duty has initiated positive engagements with the appropriate authority on troops welfare. This is already yielding progressive outcomes.

Contrary to claims of neglect, the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has consistently demonstrated commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces, particularly in the face of evolving security challenges.

The Nigerian Army remains a cohesive, disciplined and professional force, fully focused on its constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and supporting internal security operations. Attempts to portray the institution as unstable or lawless are not only irresponsible but also detrimental to national security.

The public is urged to disregard such unfounded reports and rely on official communication channels for accurate information concerning the Armed Forces especially the Nigerian Army.

APPOLONIA ANELE

Colonel

Acting Director Army Public Relations

19 January 2026