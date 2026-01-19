Family Dispute Stalls Popular Gospel Artiste, Omije Ojumi’s Burial

The burial plans for gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, have been suspended due to unresolved family issues.

The decision was announced by Lanre Alewilese, a colleague and member of the burial planning full-time via Instagram.

“This is to inform you that all plans and arrangements for the burial of our late sister and colleague, Lady Evangelist Bunmi Akinnaanu a.k.a. Omije Ojumi, by the Burial Planning Committee have been totally cancelled,” Alewilese wrote in the caption.

He said the decision was taken due to issues arising from within the singer’s family.

“This decision becomes necessary due to some issues arising from and within her family.

“We are deeply sorry and regret the inconveniences,” the post added.

Alewilese said the previously scheduled events, including a service of songs, candlelight procession, and tribute night on January 20, and a private interment on January 21, have been put on hold.

“This is not my personal decision. It is the conclusion of the family and the burial committee,” he said.

He explained that he was asked to inform Nigerians of the change, adding that the previously announced programmes had been put on hold.

“The Tuesday and Wednesday programmes we earlier fixed at the LTV 8 venue are now on hold because of some reasons. The family will update Nigerians after they have come to a conclusion,” he stated.

Omije Ojumi passed away on January 12, 2026, at a Lagos hospital after battling a prolonged illness.

She was a renowned gospel singer known for her hit song “Omije Ojumi” and had left a banking career to pursue music full-time.



