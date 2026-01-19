N30bn FG Explosion Relief Fund : Human Rights Group Drag Oyo State Govt To EFCC

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged “diversion, misapplication and criminal breach of trust involving the N30bn released by the Federal Government to the Oyo State Government in the aftermath of the January 2024 Bodija explosion in Ibadan.”

The petition, signed by HEDA Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, and addressed to the EFCC Chairman, Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, queried the status of the fund released for the compensation of explosion victims, reconstruction and emergency relief.

In the petition dated January 5, 2026, the group expressed concern that only about N4.5bn intervention funds were reportedly applied to relief and compensation for victims, while the FG’s N30bn remained largely unaccounted for.

“The organisation is concerned that only about N4.5bn intervention funds were reportedly applied to relief and compensation for victims, while the entire N30bn remains largely unaccounted for,” the petition read.

There had been furore in the public space after a former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, during a national television interview, raised the alarm over the FG’s release of N50bn to the Oyo State Government as intervention funds for the explosion victims and Old Bodija reconstruction.

The Oyo State Government had acknowledged receipt of the FG funds but clarified that it received N30bn, which it said remained untouched until it gets the balance of N20bn.

Following the state government’s disclosure, victims of the explosion demanded the release of the N30bn to complement earlier support received, which they described as inadequate compensation.

Speaking on Sunday, the Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mr Dotun Oyelade, said the government's earlier stance that the N30bn remained "untouched" subsists.

The state government had said it disbursed N4.085bn as support and compensation to victims of the explosion, adding that it spent N24.6bn from its own resources on Bodija and its environment following the disaster.

Oyelade said the unending furore over the N30bn fund might not be unconnected with 2027 politicking, which the government was ready for.

He said, “The Oyo State Government is at peace with the comprehensive and convincing statement issued on the unfortunate incident.

“We stand solidly by our statement and refer everyone to same. It’s 2026, the eve of the 2027 general elections. We understand and we are ready.”

HEDA, in the petition made available to The PUNCH on Sunday, raised questions about transparency and accountability, noting that the funds were kept in a commercial bank at interest for over a year without public disclosure by the Oyo State Government.

The group demanded that the EFCC mandate the Oyo State Government to provide transparent public disclosure or a comprehensive account of the total intervention funds received, how they were spent and the status of any unspent balance.

It added, “These allegations raise serious concerns bordering on corruption, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, criminal breach of trust and possible money laundering, all of which fall within the statutory mandate of the EFCC.”

While acknowledging that Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution grants immunity from prosecution to a sitting governor, HEDA stressed that such immunity does not bar investigation, especially on matters involving public funds.

“Constitutional immunity does not preclude investigation, particularly in issues relating to accountability and the management of public resources,” the statement read.

The group therefore charged the EFCC to launch a thorough, impartial and professional investigation into the “receipt, management and utilisation of all Federal Government intervention funds released to Oyo State in connection with the Bodija explosion.”