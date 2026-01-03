Rivers State Exco Approves N1.85tn 2026 Budget

The Rivers State Government on Friday approved a proposed ₦1.854 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, describing it as the “Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development.”

The approval followed deliberations at the first Executive Council (EXCO) meeting of the year, held at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, and presided over by Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, with the Deputy Governor in attendance.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Special Adviser on Economic Matters and Social Development, Prof. Peter Medee, announced the approval of the budget figure.

“We are here to say that the State Executive Council has graciously approved the aggregate sum for the provision of goods and services of Rivers State for the year 2026 in the figure of ₦1,854,248,734,475.76,” Prof. Medee said.

He explained that the approved figure represents the volume of the 2026 budget and reflects the administration’s development priorities.

“The main thrust of the year 2026 proposed estimate has been fashioned to enable the State accomplish and conclude ongoing projects as well as clear our outstanding obligations in key critical sectors,” he said.

According to him, the priority sectors include infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, human capacity development, youth empowerment, culture, tourism, and information and communications technology.

Prof. Medee said the council also approved the theme of the 2026 budget.

He noted that the theme reflects the government’s focus on recovery, restoration, reassurance, consolidation, and inclusivity.

“It is against this backdrop that the State Executive Council has respectfully approved and considered that the budget theme for 2026 is the Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development,” he stated.

“This is because in spite of many challenges, the State Government has remained resilient, dogged and focused, and achieving the key targets as our commitment to the people of Rivers State,” he added.

Also briefing journalists, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Sirawoo, said the meeting reviewed the 2026 budget proposal in detail.

He said the administration of Governor Fubara is deliberate in arriving at what he described as a robust budget size.

“As you are aware, we just finished our EXCO meeting which basically looked at the proposal for the 2026 budget,” he said.

“The Governor Siminalayi Fubara administration is determined to bridge the lost grounds, upon that reason a very robust budget figure has been arrived at after a very conscious deliberation to put our State where it needs to be,” Barr. Fubara said.

Dr Sirawoo said the government remains committed to effective fiscal discipline that will translate into value-for-money spending and improved well-being for the people of Rivers State.