Fidelity Bank Appoints Amaka Onwughalu As Chairman

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced a leadership transition at the board level following the completion of tenure by its Chairman, Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi, with Mrs. Amaka Onwughalu appointed as the new Board Chairman, effective January 1, 2026.

Fidelity Bank made the announcement in a notice signed by Company Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, to Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public.

Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi, a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, stepped down on December 31, 2025, after completing his approved tenure in line with the bank’s governance policy.


