GNI Fire : Gov Sanwoolu Visits Burnt 25 Storey Building

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos today visited the scene of the Great Nigeria Insurance Building that was razed by fire

This was his post on the visit

Today, I was at the site of the Great Nigeria Insurance building, which was destroyed by fire on December 24. My deepest sympathies remain with the families who lost loved ones and with everyone whose homes and businesses were affected. I know that no words can fully ease the pain they are going through.

As of today, we have confirmed eight deaths. Five victims have been identified, while three remain unidentified. Thirteen people have been rescued so far.

We have established an information center at the site. Anyone requiring assistance or information can speak with officers from LASEMA, NEMA, LASBCA, and the other responding agencies.





The entire area remains unsafe. No business or unauthorized activity should be taking place there. The market is closed, and only first responders are permitted on the site. Emergency teams continue to work carefully through the rubble, particularly at the rear of the building, to ensure no one remains trapped.

This tragedy serves as a painful reminder of the dangers posed by certain practices around the market. The unsafe use of generators and the construction of shops around transformers significantly increased the risks in this area.

Following a full structural review, the GNI building will be demolished using the safest possible methods. Some surrounding buildings must also be removed. While these are difficult decisions, we must prioritize the safety of lives above all else.

My heart is with every family affected. I remain committed to overseeing the recovery process and ensuring we do right by our people."