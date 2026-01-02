Revealed: Anthony Joshua’s Driver Had No Valid Driver’s License, Granted Bail

 A magistrate court in Sagamu, Ogun state, has granted bail to Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, the driver of the crashed Lexus sports utility vehicle (SUV) involving Anthony Joshua, the former world heavyweight boxing champion

CKNNews gathered hat Kayode was charged on Friday by the police on a four-court charge bordering on dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a valid national driver’s license

The driver was granted N5 million bail with two sureties. He was remanded in the correctional facility pending fulfillment of the bail conditions.

