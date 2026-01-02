AIG Ajani , Ondo CP Visit Police Station Attacked And Razed By Terrorists

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 17, AIG Ajani Musibau psc(+) spsp, alongside the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State, CP Adebowale Lawal, psc(+), mnips, on 1st January 2026, conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the Ipele Divisional Police Headquarters following the violent attack on the facility on 31st December 2025.

The Senior Officers were accompanied by top-ranking officers of the Command, as well as personnel from the Military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and non-state actors. The team carried out a comprehensive inspection of the station, which was set ablaze by a group of armed men leading to the destruction of the station building and several vital exhibits; however, no lives were lost.

Speaking after the assessment, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police expressed deep concern over the level of destruction caused by the attackers. He reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly the Ondo State Police Command, to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

The AIG described the attack on the Ipele Police Station as an unforgivable assault on the peace and security of Ondo State, stressing that the Command would deploy all lawful means to track down and apprehend those responsible for the heinous act. He further assured that, despite the devastation, all personnel stationed at the Ipele Divisional Headquarters were unharmed, security measures in the area have since been reinforced, and adequate welfare arrangements would be made for the affected personnel while reconstruction of the station will commence as soon as possible.

In his remarks, CP Adebowale Lawal commended the strategic leadership and sustained support of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, noting that the ongoing reforms and technological innovations of the IGP continue to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness across Ondo State. He also appreciates the Executive Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, for his unwavering support to the Command, particularly in sustaining peace, security, and public safety across the State.

The Commissioner assured members of the public that the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has intensified efforts to locate and apprehend the attackers. He disclosed that additional operational resources, including Tactical Teams, Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) units, as well as units of the Police Mobile Force, have been deployed to the area to restore and sustain security.

CP Lawal called on residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency, assuring the public that the situation is firmly under control. He reiterated that the ongoing manhunt for the attackers remained a top priority, and that the Command will continue to provide updates as investigations progress.



