Police Release Man Accused of Assaulting Daughter

The police have released Mr. Ishaku Haggai following his arrest over allegations of assaulting his daughter.

During questioning, Mr. Haggai told the police that he had warned his daughter that she was too young to have a boyfriend and accused her of associating with boys against his instructions.

He further claimed that during the New Year crossover period, she did not attend a church crossover night but went elsewhere.

However, the daughter, in an interview with human rights activist Abdulmumin Imam and the police, refuted her father’s claims, stating that she attended the crossover night service. She also alleged that her father is in the habit of restraining them before beating them.

As of the time of filing this report, Mr. Haggai has openly stated that he has disowned his daughter

Mr Mumuni's initial post on the incident

UPDATE: JUSTICE IN MOTION

I can confirm that the suspect, Haggai Ishaku has been ARRESTED by the police.

The arrest was personally led by the proactive and courageous DPO of the GRA Division, Jalingo alongside his dedicated team.

After I reached out, the DPO immediately took action.

He first called the suspect and instructed him to report himself, but the man arrogantly refused and told the police to come and arrest him if they could.

They did.

The DPO mobilised his men, moved in and arrested him without hesitation.

This is what policing should look like: swift, firm and fearless, especially when it comes to protecting vulnerable children.

A big thank you to the DPO and the entire GRA Division, Jalingo for proving that the Nigeria Police can still stand for justice and humanity.

Let the law take its full course.

Violence against children especially girl children will not be tolerated.

UPDATE ON RACHAEL

Rachael has been treated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jalingo.

All necessary scans have been conducted, she has been discharged and all prescribed drugs were given to her FREE OF CHARGE.

We remain hopeful for her full recovery.

I sincerely thank everyone who called, sent messages, shared the posts and showed genuine concern for her wellbeing. Your voices mattered. Your pressure mattered.

However, I must ask a very serious question:

Does Taraba State have a Commissioner for Women Affairs?

If we do, then this situation exposes a painful failure.

Since this case broke, there has been no outreach to the victim’s family, no visible concern and no engagement with the police or relevant authorities from that office.

What is even more disturbing is that from faraway Abuja, I have been left alone to handle all communication, coordination and intervention in this case; reaching the police, medical professionals and concerned citizens while the office constitutionally responsible for women and child protection remains silent.

This is not a private family matter.

This is gender based violence.

This is child abuse.

This is exactly what the Ministry of Women Affairs exists to address.

Silence in moments like this is negligence not neutrality.

Taraba women and girls deserve protection, advocacy and presence not absence when it matters most.