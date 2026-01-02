Femi Gbajabiamila Settles N53m Medical Bills Of Indigent Nigerians In Lagos

This was a post by Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila on his visit to various hospitals in Lagos

"Today as we have done every year, myself and Wife, Salamatu celebrated the first baby of the year in Surulere, Lagos at Gbaja Maternal and Child Centre, Baby Jumoke Yusuf (Male) weighing 3.7kg arrived at 12.01am followed by second baby, Baby Kalu who came at 12:10am.

I supported their parents with baby items and cash gifts to mark this special day.

I also visited patients at Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba and Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital, Iyun road, Surulere where 53M Naira medical bills were fully settled for those unable to pay their bills and to ensure access to care for those in need.

Also visited the Heart of Gold Hospice, Ilegogoro, Surulere to share gifts with the special children.

As 2026 begins, may good health and prosperity lead us forward."