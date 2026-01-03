Father , Daughter , Others Die In PH Crash

What was meant to be a celebratory start to the year turned into a nightmare on New Year’s Day when a saloon car crashed into a stationary waste truck at the Obiri-Kwerre flyover, leaving three people dead.

The victims were reportedly returning from a crossover church service in the early hours of Monday when their vehicle struck the truck, which was parked on the bridge without warning signs.

The deceased have been identified as Ahmed, Aziz, and Sheilla. Among the dead are a father and his daughter. Two other passengers, including Ahmed’s son and sister, survived the impact but remain hospitalised with serious injuries.

Engr. Ajiboye Amaho, a relative of the victims, confirmed that while two people died instantly at the scene, Ahmed passed away later on Thursday evening while receiving emergency care.

Witness accounts and family members blame the waste collection contractor for leaving the heavy vehicle in a high-traffic area without safety reflectors or caution cones.

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the fatal accident. Speaking on the incident, the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, expressed condolences to the grieving families.

"Their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck," Iringe-Koko stated. "An investigation is currently ongoing to ascertain the full details of what happened and to determine the cause of the crash."

As of Friday, January 2, 2026, the survivors of the crash remain unconscious, and the police have vowed to hold negligent parties accountable.