Senator Lalong Hands Over APC Leadership Structure In Plateau State To Gov Mutfwang

The former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Simon Lalong, has officially declared the end of his tenure as the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking on the shift in the party’s hierarchy, Lalong affirmed that the mantle of leadership has now been transferred to the sitting Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who recently defected to the APC, in strict accordance with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

The Senator, who currently represents Plateau South in the National Assembly, clarified that his decision to step aside is rooted in maintaining party discipline and constitutional order.

He noted that the APC framework traditionally recognizes the incumbent Governor as the titular head of the party within their state, ensuring a unified command structure. By relinquishing the role,

Lalong aims to streamline the party’s operations and foster a cohesive front under the current administration.