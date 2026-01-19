Rivers Police Command Confirms Killing Of Inspector By Colleague

The Rivers State Police Command is deeply saddened to report a tragic and distressing incident that occurred on Sunday, January 18, 2026, resulting in the loss of a dedicated Police Officer, Inspector Ibrahim Sani 'm'. The suspect, Inspector Victor Okus, a colleague and fellow Officer attached to 17 PMF, but on special duty at Intels, Onne, has been arrested and is currently in Police custody.

According to the Unit Commander (U/C) 14 PMF, DSP Turaki Hassan's accounts and preliminary investigations, the tragic incident occurred at about 1320hrs at Next Cash and Carry Supermart, Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, where Inspector Ibrahim Sani 'm' and Inspector Daniel Dauda 'm' all attached to 14 PMF, Yola, were on joint guard duty with military personnel.

Inspector Okus allegedly shot his colleagues, on the head and neck regions. The injured Officers were promptly rushed to Nopsam Hospital for Medical treatment, where Inspector Sani succumbed to his injuries, while Inspector Dauda is still receiving medical treatment. The corpse has been deposited at the Military Hospital Mortuary, Port-Harcourt for preservation and autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, has directed a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the incident, ensuring that the circumstances surrounding this reprehensible act are thoroughly examined. The suspect will face an Orderly Room Trial and subsequently charge to court for prosecution, assuring that justice will be served.

The CP further advised Officers that handling of firearms while on duty is a serious responsibility and not a routine task, but it is crucial to prioritize your safety and the safety of others so as to prevent potential tragedies.

The Rivers State Police Command extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, and friends of Inspector Sani and further reaffirming the Command's commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability within the force.