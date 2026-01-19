Father Of Suspect Who Killed Mother , Six Children In Kano Demands Death Sentence For Son

Malam Auwal, father of the prime suspect arrested over the killing of seven family members in Dorayi Chiranchi area of Kano metropolis, has called on authorities to swiftly punish his son, Umar Auwal, without delay.

Umar, who is currently in police custody, is accused of murdering his aunt, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children in broad daylight on Saturday.

The victims include Maimuna (17), Aisha (16), Bashir (13), Abubakar (10), Faruk (7) and Abdussalam (one-and-a-half years old).

Police confirmed that the suspect has confessed to the killings, as well as a recent attack in Tudun Yola where two housewives were murdered and their home set ablaze.

Speaking in an interview with Freedom Radio, Malam Auwal distanced himself from his son, describing him as “useless to society” and insisting that he should be executed rather than kept in prison.

“What he committed against my younger sister and her six children, my wife’s younger sister and her co-wife is condemnable. I distance myself from him,” Auwal said.

He further alleged that Umar had killed his younger sister some years ago and plucked out her eyes.

“I don’t even want them to waste time on prosecution. Umar and his likes are supposed to be eliminated. They are not supposed to be remanded and fed with taxpayers’ money,” he added.

The grieving father commended the police for their handling of the case, saying he had already “sacrificed” his son, and vowed that neither him nor his wife (Umar’s mother), would attend any court proceedings during the trial.

Fatima Abubakar, 35, and her children were reportedly murdered by assailants, allegedly led by Umar who broke into their residence at Dorayi Gidan Kwari, sparking outrage across Kano and beyond.







