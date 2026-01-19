My Son Was Not Involved In Money Rituals..Late Destiny Boy's Mother

Saidat Adeshina, the mother to Destiny Boy, has revealed how the Nigerian singer died after battling a severe medical condition.

In a recent interview, Saidat disclosed that the health challenges of the Fuji star, real name Afeez Adeshina, began two years ago during preparations for the naming ceremony of his first child.

“He started having seizures then,” Saidat narrated.

She said the family, determined to find a cure, pursued every avenue — both medical and traditional.

She said desperate for a solution, Destiny Boy was referred to an Ifa priest Edun Ifayomi, whom he considered a father figure.

According to her, the priest, who had even offered a cow for the child’s naming ceremony, was deeply invested, noting he even contributed to hospital bills.

“This happened about two years ago. The Ifa priest was not even aware of the incident. We were the ones who later informed him that Destiny Boy was sick. He told us that nothing must happen to Destiny Boy,” she said.

“The man was sending money to us to foot the hospital bills as we were treating him. When we noticed the sickness could not be treated, we asked Ọba Edun to allow us bring the child to him.

“He then gave me a soap that I should use it to bath him which I did and we went back home.

He felt fine at the time.”

She said the sickness is called ‘Oku or’ and that anytime it strikes him, he becomes stiff like someone who has epilepsy, and when he recovers, he starts behaving like someone with a mental disorder.

She added that the the family chose to keep the battle from the public.

“We did not let the public know about this because he was a superstar. We took him to churches, herbalists, etc for him to get a cure all to no avail.

“One of the reasons why Destiny preferred to visit Ọba Edun is because he was always free with him.”

Saidat said the final tragedy unfolded two weeks ago. She said after a trip to Ayetoro, Destiny Boy was taken to Ifayomi’s house for treatment.

She said she was unable to leave her shop immediately, so she kept in touch by phone and was initially told he was fine but the situation deteriorated days later.

“Two weeks ago, when he went to Ayetoro and was returning, they took him to Ifayomi’s house for treatment,” she said.

“His father went there and called me to come but there was no one to stay in my shop so I told them to excuse me but I was calling him on the phone and they said he was doing fine. Five days ago, I called him but he did not pick.

“Three days ago, I told his sister to send a message of greetings to him. Two days ago, I was in the house when they called me that I should start coming to Ifayomi’s house because the seizure had started again.

“They said nothing was wrong with him before the seizure started. Ifayomi was not home, it was when he got back that he started giving him some treatment to no avail so they decided to rush him to the hospital.

“By the time I got to the hospital, they told me he had passed away. My son did not do any money ritual.”

Destiny began his career at T2 Boys Studios in Agege, where he worked as a backup dancer for Fuji musician Pasuma.

He rose to prominence in 2019 with a viral Fuji cover of Davido’s ‘If’ and delivered popular covers of hits by Tekno, 2Baba, and others. His original tracks like ‘Lamba’, ‘Gbese’, and ‘Lowkey’ cemented his place in the Fuji-infused music scene.

He is survived by his partner Iremide and their first child, born in November 2024.