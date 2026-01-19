Tinubu Confers GCON On Businessman Chagoury

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on his longtime associate, Gilbert Chagoury.

In a letter sighted on Monday , the president said Chagoury was given Nigeria’s second highest honour because of his contributions to the country.

“In exercise of the powers vested in me under section 1(4) of the National Honours Act, 1, BOLA AHMED TINUBU, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in recognition of your outstanding virtues and in appreciation of your services to our country, Nigeria, HEREBY award to you to have, and enjoy title, dignity and all the privileges of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) GIVEN at Abuja under my Hand and the Public Seal of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Responding, billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, said the honour was well deserved, praising Chagoury’s legacy in business and national development.

“Your life is a masterclass in vision, discipline, and steady excellence,” Otedola wrote.

He highlighted Chagoury’s contributions to major real estate and infrastructure projects, noting that they have created jobs and left a lasting imprint on Nigeria’s urban landscape.





“From Banana Island to Eko Atlantic City, your work speaks in landmarks, jobs, and lasting impact, and your leadership has inspired generations of Nigerians to think bigger and act bolder,” he added.

Otedola concluded by celebrating Chagoury’s achievements and reaffirming his admiration.

“This honour is truly well deserved. I celebrate you today and always,” he said.

Chagoury is a Lebanese Nigerian who was born to Lebanese immigrant parents in Lagos.

In 1971, he co-founded the Chagoury Group with his younger brother Ronald Chagoury,an industrial conglomerate with interests in construction, real estate and property development, flour mills, water bottling and purification, glass manufacturing, insurance, hotels, furniture manufacturing, telecommunications, IT, catering and international financing.

There was a controversy in 2024 when Tinubu awarded the $11 billion Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project to Chagoury’s Hitech, a deal that came under scrutiny due to the lack of public bidding as well as the longtime association between Tinubu and Chagoury.

It has since been reported that Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, sits on the board of one of Chagoury’s companies, while also being a joint shareholder in a British Virgin Islands with Gilbert’s son, Ronald Chagoury Jr.



