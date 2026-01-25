Rivers Lawmaker Speaks on ₦350m Constituency Project Fund, Alleges Underfunding

A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Etche Constituency I, Hon. Ignatius Obenachi Onwuka, has spoken publicly on the controversy surrounding the alleged release of ₦350 million to lawmakers for constituency projects.

Addressing his constituents during a ward meeting, Hon. Onwuka confirmed that lawmakers received the ₦350 million but described the amount as grossly insufficient to execute the constituency projects earlier approved across the state.

According to him, each lawmaker was originally expected to receive a total of ₦1 billion for constituency projects, with the ₦350 million serving only as the first tranche. He claimed that the balance of ₦650 million was to be released by the Rivers State Government after the Governor’s return from the state of emergency, a promise he said has yet to be fulfilled.

The lawmaker further alleged that despite the state having over ₦600 billion in available funds, the Governor has refused to release the remaining amount, thereby stalling numerous constituency projects, including his own in Etche Constituency I.

Hon. Onwuka disclosed that the funding shortfall was one of the major reasons behind the impeachment move initiated by the lawmakers, describing it as a collective decision taken by the Assembly leadership.

“As it stands now, my constituency project is stalled because the ₦350 million cannot adequately cover the scope of work,” he stated.





Source :Godspower Igwe