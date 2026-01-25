United Nigeria Airlines Chairman Hails Air Peace’s Abuja–London Heathrow

United Nigeria Airlines Chairman Hails Air Peace’s Abuja–London Heathrow Flight as ‘7-Star Experience’


Hear him:


On 24th of January, 2026, I had a PEACEFUL flight on Air Peace Abuja–London Heathrow, as always. Excellent flight Experience. Check-in process was world class, departure right on time, inflight service was Super, lunch meal was AIRPEACEOUS (a great blend of Nigerian and continental dishes), landing at Heathrow Airport was BIRD-like despite the humongous size of B-777 aircraft.


As a regular international traveller for almost four decades, my overall assessment is 7-star. Kudos to TEAM AIR PEACE. To my dear brother and ally for life, Allen (IDE!!!), the KING OF NIGERIAN AIR SPACE, I am forever proud of you. I pray that Almighty God will continue to shower you with His grace and blessings to continue setting the pace and breaking the barriers, as it makes it easy for us to follow.


AIR PEACE – OUR OWN!!! 


Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, OFR 

Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines

