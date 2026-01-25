Overnight Fire Destroys Properties Worth Millions Of Naira In Lagos

A fire outbreak has occurred at the Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, Mile 2 area of Lagos State destroying goods running into millions bof of Naira

Confirming the incident in a short statement on Saturday, the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said firefighters were already on the ground battling the blaze and working to bring the situation under control.

She assured residents and business owners that there was no cause for panic, adding that the service was fully on top of the situation.

Adeseye urged members of the public to remain calm as emergency responders continue operations at the scene.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Fire outbreak at Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, Mile 2, Lagos.

“We’re assuring the public that we’re currently on top of the situation as the public need not to excercise fear.”

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage had yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.







