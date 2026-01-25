Overnight Fire Destroys Properties Worth Millions Of Naira In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
0



A fire outbreak has occurred at the Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, Mile 2 area of Lagos State destroying goods running into millions bof of Naira 

Confirming the incident in a short statement on Saturday, the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said firefighters were already on the ground battling the blaze and working to bring the situation under control.

She assured residents and business owners that there was no cause for panic, adding that the service was fully on top of the situation.

Adeseye urged members of the public to remain calm as emergency responders continue operations at the scene.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Fire outbreak at Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, Mile 2, Lagos.

“We’re assuring the public that we’re currently on top of the situation as the public need not to excercise fear.”

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage had yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال