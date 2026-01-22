22 Kano Lawmakers Join Gov Yusuf , Dump NNPP

At least 22 members of the Kano State House of Assembly have dumped the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in solidarity with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Speaker’s spokesperson, Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai, said the Assembly.members took the step to reaffirm their loyalty to the governor’s administration.

According to the statement, the defections were meant to strengthen his political base following his exit from the NNPP.

Among the defectors are the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore (Rogo), Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Bello Butu Butu (Tofa/Rimin Gado), Majority Leader, Hon. Lawan Hussain (Dala), Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Garba Shehu Fammar (Kibiya), Chief Whip, Hon. Muddasir Ibrahim Zawachiki (Kumbotso), and Majority Whip, Hon. Zakariyya Abdullahi Nuhu (Gabasawa).

Others include Hon. Lawal Tini (Ajingi), Hon. Musa Tahir Haruna (Albasu), Hon. Ali Lawan Alhassan (Bagwai/Shanono), Hon. Ali Muhammad Tiga (Bebeji), Hon. Hafiz Gambo (Bunkure), Hon. Rabiu Shuaibu (Dawakin Kudu), Hon. Tukur Mohammed (Fagge) and Hon. Murtala Muhammad Kadage (Garko).

The other members who defected from the party also include Hon. Abdulmajid Isah Umar (Gwale), Hon. Engr. Ahmad Ibrahim (Karaye), Hon. Alhassan Zakari (Kura/Garun Malam), Hon. Suleiman Mukhtar Ishaq (Madobi), Hon. Abdulhamid Abdul (Minjibir), Hon. Muhammad Ibrahim (Rano), Hon. Kabiru Sule Dahiru (Tarauni), and Hon. Ali Abdullahi Manager (Wudil).

The statement said the lawmakers had endorsed the governor’s decision to leave the NNPP and were awaiting further directives on their next political move.

Although Governor Yusuf has not formally disclosed his next political destination, there are indications that he is heading to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





With this development, the 40-member assembly is expected to fall under APC control.







