President Tinubu Arrives Turkey

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Ankara, the capital of the Republic of Turkiye, on a State Visit.

His plane touched down at precisely 9.03 pm local time.

He was received at Ankara Esenboğa Airport by a Turkish government delegation led by the Minister of National Education, Yusuf Tekin. The Chargé d’Affaires at the Nigerian Embassy in Türkiye, Ambassador Zayyad Abdulsalam, and other embassy officials were also on hand to welcome him.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa(rtd), welcomed the President to his hotel.

Also at the hotel reception were the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kingsley Udeh, SAN; Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson; Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

President Tinubu’s visit is aimed at strengthening the existing cordial relations between Nigeria and the Republic of Türkiye and exploring further areas of cooperation to advance a mutually beneficial partnership.

During the visit, he will hold discussions with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

There will also be the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries, among other engagements.







