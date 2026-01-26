Nigerian Man, Who Recently Moved To The UK Admits Murder Of 23-year-old British Woman

A man has admitted murd£ring a 23-year-old woman who was a former colleague he had had a "brief relationship" with.

Stephanie Irons's body was found by emergency services after they were called to an address in Westdale Lane West, Mapperley, on 21 October 2025.

During a brief appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on today, Monday, January 26, Adedapo Adegbola, of Woodborough Road, Mapperley, admitted a single charge of murd£r and he will be sentenced on 5 February.

Police said "a caring and compassionate young woman" had been taken from her friends and family "in horrific circumstances".

Adegbola just relocated to the UK in 2022.

Judge Nirmal Shant KC told the 40-year-old he faced a mandatory life sentence and it was just a question of "setting the minimum term".

Members of Irons's family were in court, and the prosecution confirmed victim impact statements were being prepared.

Police said Adegbola, fatally wounded the victim as he visited her address after their brief relationship ended.

The alarm was raised by co-workers after a series of concerning messages were sent to them on the evening of the attack, officers said.

Adegbola had fled but blood-stained trainers and a jumper were left on the streets of Mapperley and Carlton.

He then travelled to Mansfield, Worksop, Sheffield and finally to Hull, police said.

On 22 October he returned to Nottingham and handed himself in but then provided no comment to questions posed by detectives in subsequent police interviews.

Det Insp Stuart Barson said: "This is a tragic case in which a caring and compassionate young woman was taken away in horrific circumstances.

"Following the attack on Miss Irons, Adegbola made no attempt to call for an ambulance, and was concerned only with getting away from the scene and attempting to dispose of vital evidence.

"I want to thank Miss Irons' family for the incredible strength that they have shown through this process.

"I hope that this outcome assists Steph's family in coming to terms with such a dreadful loss."