Three Daughters Of Plateau Water Board MD Abducted By Gunmen In Jos

Director of the Plateau State Water Board, Engr. Apollos Samchi, have been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen.

They were reportedly kidnapped in the early hours of Monday during an attack on Samchi’s residence in the Rantya area of Jos South Local Government Area.

A source told security analyst and counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama that the incident occurred at about 12:53 a.m. on January 26, when a distress call was received that gunshots were heard around Dumac Suites in Rantya.

The attackers also shot the family’s security guard, identified as Benard Makjwan, in the stomach. He was rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, where he is currently receiving treatment.

“On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that some armed men suspected to be kidnappers had forced their way into the house of Engr. Apollos Samchi and abducted his three children – Nanlop Samchi, Kyenret Samchi and Favour Samchi, all females,” the source was quoted as saying.

The source added that an investigation had commenced, while frantic efforts were ongoing in collaboration with the military and other security agencies to rescue the abducted girls and apprehend the perpetrators.

Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, Alabo Alfred,when contacted said he was not yet aware of the incident.

“I don't have the information yet,” Alabo said.