Full Names And Ranks Of 16 Officers Allegedly Involved In Failed Coup To Overthrow Tinubu

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has released the full list of 16 officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria who were indicted by a Special Investigative Panel over allegations of serious misconduct, including an alleged plot to overthrow the government of President Bola Tinubu.

The Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, disclosed on Monday that the panel had concluded its investigation and found that several of the officers had cases to answer. He said the affected personnel would now face a military Court Martial in line with established procedures and extant regulations.

Major Gen. Uba said the investigation examined the circumstances surrounding the conduct of the officers and identified actions that were “inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards expected of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” stressing that the process was purely disciplinary and aimed at preserving internal discipline, cohesion and operational effectiveness.

Below are the full names and ranks of the 16 indicted officers:

List of indicted officers:

Brigadier General Musa Abubakar Sadiq (Nasarawa, 44th Regular Course)

Colonel M. A. Ma’aji (Niger, 47th Regular Course)

Lieutenant Colonel S. Bappah (Bauchi, 56th Regular Course)

Lieutenant Colonel A. A. Hayatu (Kaduna, 56th Regular Course)

Lieutenant Colonel Dangnan (Plateau, 56th Regular Course)

Lieutenant Colonel M. Almakura (Nasarawa, 56th Regular Course)

Major A. J. Ibrahim (Gombe, 56th Regular Course)

Major M. M. Jiddah (Katsina, 56th Regular Course)

Major M. A. Usman (Federal Capital Territory, 60th Regular Course)

Major D. Yusuf (Gombe, 59th Regular Course)

Major I. Dauda (Jigawa, DSSC 38)

Captain I. Bello (DSSC 43)

Captain A. A. Yusuf

Lieutenant S. S. Felix (DSSC)

Lieutenant Commander D. B. Abdullahi (Nigerian Navy)

Squadron Leader S. B. Adamu (Nigerian Air Force)

Most of the officers are drawn from the Infantry, Signals and Ordnance Corps of the Armed Forces.

