Nigerian Lady Found Dead In Her Canadian Home

A 33-year-old Nigerian executive has died suddenly in her house in Canada, leaving family and friends in shock. 

The lady, identified as Victoria Kemi Adedoyin, was a high-flying professional in a multinational company in Canada. 

According to reports, Kemi attended church on Sunday January 18, 2026 and went to work on Monday and later returned home. 

She was expected to attend an online meeting with company executives same Monday, but did not respond to calls or messages. 

The police were then called and when they got to her house, had to force the door open, and discovered her lifeless body. 

It was reported that the coroner initially suggested a brain aneurysm, but later withdrew the claim due to lack of evidence to support the claim.

