Ondo CP Visits Former SGF Oba Olu Falae After Attacks On His Domain By Gun Men

ONDO POLICE CONDEMN ILU-ABO ATTACK AS CP ADEBOWALE LAWAL VISITS SCENE, REINFORCES SECURITY MEASURES

The Ondo State Police Command wishes to reiterate its sustained commitment to crime prevention and the protection of lives and property across the State through continuous patrols, intelligence-led operations, and strategic deployments in vulnerable areas.





Despite these ongoing efforts, the Command regrets to report that on Sunday, 25th January, 2026, at about 8:00pm, a violent incident occurred at Liberty Avenue, Iluabo area, Ondo State.





Preliminary information revealed that about six armed men, whose identities are yet unknown, ambushed and opened fire on one John Ofuduwa, male while he was driving into his residence in a Toyota Camry saloon car with Abuja registration number GWA 674 CM, during which he sustained a gunshot injury.

In the same incident, a neighbour, Oladeinde Tomilola, female, who was also about to enter her compound, was abducted by the attackers.

Furthermore, two other persons, Victoria, female, and her daughter, Victoria Olorunfemi, female, aged 11 years, who were passing through the area, sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of the gunfire.

However, all injured victims were promptly rushed to hospital for medical attention.

In response to the incident, and as part of ongoing operational oversight, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal Psc(+), mnips, visited the scene today to assess the situation and engage with community members. He condemned the attack in strong terms and reassured residents that existing security frameworks have been reinforced with additional tactical and intelligence-driven measures to ensure the swift arrest of the perpetrators and to forestall any future occurrence.

Following his on-the-spot assessment, CP Lawal also proceeded to the palace of His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Samuel Oluyemi Falae, CFR, GCON, the Oluabo of Iluabo. During the visit, the Kabiyesi strongly condemned the criminal act and pledged his full support to the Police in ensuring that the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice. He assured the Commissioner that the palace would mobilize and make available community vigilante groups to complement ongoing police efforts, while also encouraging residents to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with security agencies to rid the area of criminal elements.

As a testament to the existing robust inter-agency collaboration and cooperation, the Commander, 32 Brigade Artillery of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Justin Ifeanyi, joined the Commissioner of Police during the assessment. He assured that all necessary support would be provided to ensure the apprehension of the attackers and the rescue of the victim.

The CP further emphasized that effective policing is best achieved through synergy, vigilance, and active collaboration between the police and the public, urging residents to promptly volunteer credible & actionable information that can aid investigations and enhance community safety.

The Ondo State Police Command assures the general public that intensive efforts are ongoing, in close collaboration with the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies, as well as relevant non-state actors, to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted victim and the arrest and prosecution of all those responsible for the attack.

For any inquiries, please contact:

0906 058 8958

X: @OndoPoliceNg

Instagram: Ondopolicecommand

Facebook: Ondo State Police Command

Email: Ondopolice@gmail.com

E-Signed





DSP ABAYOMI JIMOH

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)

Ondo State Command

26th January, 2026.