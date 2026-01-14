14 Cultists Arrested In Edo For Hijacking Corpse During Burial

At least 14 persons suspected of being involved in cult-related activities have been arrested by the Edo State Police Command after hijacking a corpse and attempting to prevent the deceased from being buried.

The command’s spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, said in a statement on Monday that the suspects also attacked two commercial motorcyclists, inflicting grievous injuries with various weapons.

She added that police operatives swiftly intervened, restored order, and recovered eleven cutlasses, one dagger knife, and one shovel as exhibits.

According to her, the injured victims were taken to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital for medical attention, while investigations continue.

The statement partly reads, “The Command has recorded a breakthrough in Uromi, where 14 male suspects — namely, Promise Oyido (18), Jude Usidebhosoh (38), Mutairu Alhaji (23), Samson Usidehofo (40), Collins Esaigbe (22), Osemudiamen Iyere (26), Christian Akhare (28), Evidence Osamare (28), Joshua Augustine (25), Kelvin Micheal (21), Goddey Anuka (35), Blessed Ohue (24), Joseph Okhun (27), and Charles Okhare (34) — were arrested following a violent disturbance suspected to be cult-related.

“The incident occurred during a burial ceremony when suspected cult members hijacked a corpse and attacked two commercial motorcyclists, inflicting grievous injuries.

“Police operatives swiftly intervened, restored order, and recovered eleven cutlasses, one dagger knife, and one shovel as exhibits. The injured victims were taken to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital for medical attention, while investigations continue.”

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, commended the dedication, professionalism, and synergy among operatives and community security partners, noting that the strategic deployment of technology such as drones has further strengthened the command’s operational efficiency.

He reassured residents of the command’s unwavering commitment to sustaining aggressive patrols, bush-clearance operations, intelligence-led policing, and swift responses to all security threats across the state.

The command also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and provide timely and credible information to security agencies to enhance collective safety.



